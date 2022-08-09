Tuesday, August 9, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - August 9, 2022
Play

The FBI raids Trump's Mar-a-Lago, Senate passage of the Inflation Reduction Act brings hope of reining in prescription costs, and a new report shows mental health is a critical issue for child well-being.

2022Talks - August 9, 2022
Play

Donald Trump claims political persecution as his home is raided, Ukraine is getting another $1 billion in U.S. military aid, and the CHIPS Act will be signed into law.

The Yonder Report - August 4, 2022
Play

People in five rural Kentucky counties are fighting their way back after catastrophic flooding, efforts to preserve Oklahoma's historic buildings in small communities are running up against funding challenges, and more factory-built manufactured homes could help solve the nation's housing shortage.

Social Issues  |  Civil Rights    News
Albuquerque's Muslim Community On Edge After Four Murders

Play

Tuesday, August 9, 2022   

Albuquerque has been thrown into the national spotlight after the shootings of four Muslim men, including three in the past two weeks, prompting President Joe Biden to express his outrage over what appear to be hate crimes.

The nation's largest nonprofit Muslim civil rights group, the Council on American-Islamic Relations, is offering a $10,000 reward to anyone who can provide information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the killings.

Ibrahim Hooper, national communications director for the Council on American-Islamic Relations, said the first killing last November seemed random, but it is clearly not the case.

"It's just unprecedented that you would have these attacks over, now more than nine-month period," Hooper asserted. "Always in these cases, somebody knows something, and they just need an incentive to come forward."

The most recent homicide occurred late Friday night. Naeem Hussain, 25, had been a U.S. citizen for less than a month when he was shot just hours after attending a funeral for two of the recent victims. Over the weekend, the Albuquerque Police said a dark gray or silver, four-door sedan with tinted windows, perhaps a Volkswagen, may be involved in the shootings.

Albuquerque police officers have adjusted shifts and schedules to monitor the city's mosques and places of prayer in the Muslim community. Because the area does not have a large Muslim population, Hooper said the targeted killings have created significant fear.

"We're working with law enforcement authorities, we're working with the local Muslim community and just trying to get through this horrific series of events," Hooper explained. "Hopefully, it can prevent anything from occurring in the future."

Albuquerque has already recorded 75 homicides this year, a comparable number to 2021, which was the city's deadliest year on record.

References:  
Reward CAIR 08/06/2022

