Senate Passage Brings Hope Bill Could Rein In Prescription Costs

The U.S. Senate has passed a bill which could dramatically reduce prescription drug prices for older Americans.



The Inflation Reduction Act includes investments of nearly $370 billion in programs to reduce the effects of climate change, as well as changes aimed at capping prescription drug costs.



Provisions in the bill would allow Medicare to negotiate drug prices with pharmaceutical companies and cap insulin copays at $35 a month for people with Medicare Part D.



Cathy MacCaul, advocacy director for AARP Washington, said there are other important parts of the bill as well.



"It caps out-of-pocket prescription drug prices on Medicare Part D to $2,000 each year," MacCaul explained. "Which is going to be a huge financial relief to a lot of older Americans who pay so much more than that for their prescription drugs."



MacCaul pointed out it would also hold drug companies accountable if they raise prices faster than the rate of inflation. Republicans have condemned the bill, warning despite its name, the legislation could exacerbate the country's economic woes. The measure now heads to the U.S. House for a vote.



MacCaul noted prescription costs have been a persistent issue for older Washingtonians. She recalled one AARP member she spoke with, named John, pays $500 a month for his heart medication.



"That's $6,000 a year," MacCaul stressed. "$6,000 a year that he is paying, just so his heart is healthy enough to help him continue to live. That's outrageous."



MacCaul believes there is a lot to celebrate in the Inflation Reduction Act, adding Medicare has been unable to negotiate drug prices for two decades.



"Congress is really on the verge of finally bringing prescription drug price relief to seniors, and really, that cannot be underemphasized," MacCaul stated. "This is a historic moment."



A new report suggested changing how we talk about victims of financial fraud could lead to a shift in how Wyoming and the nation respond to this growing sector of criminal activity.



Amy Nofziger, director of fraud victim support for the AARP Fraud Watch Network, which teamed up with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority Investor Education Foundation on the study, said most people who experience fraud already are beating themselves up. She argued using language assigning blame to the victim is counterproductive.



"Instead of using words like 'duped' or 'fell for it,' we need to put the blame on the criminal," Nofziger urged. "Money was stolen from that person. They were a victim of this crime."



The Federal Trade Commission estimates the cost of financial fraud reached nearly $6 billion in 2021.



Nofziger pointed out the real cost is likely much higher because many victims are too ashamed to come forward. Anyone who believes they have been a victim of fraud should contact the AARP Fraud Watch Network Helpline at 877-908-3360.



Nofziger recommended media outlets, law enforcement, banks and others should avoid language subtly blaming victims, because it downplays the severity of the crime and makes it harder to invest in solutions. She emphasized assigning blame to the perpetrators of fraud will help agencies better understand the actual scope of the problem.



"We don't have the actual count of victims coming forward, and the actual count of money being lost," Nofziger noted. "By changing the language, it does make for victims to come forward in a more comfortable and well-received environment."



While 85% of Americans believe fraud can happen to anyone, 53% of those surveyed identified victims as culpable and blameworthy. Nofziger stressed changing the financial fraud narrative can help more law enforcement officials understand fraud is a crime which should be investigated, instead of a civil matter where someone willingly hands over their money.



"We should be able to coordinate these efforts," Nofziger asserted. "Working with the victims on these cases, working with law enforcement, working with the banks, working with the transfer companies, working with the telecom companies to get victims whole."



Women voters age 50 and older have not decided which candidates to support in November's midterm elections, and the direction they choose could determine the balance of power in Congress and statehouses around the country, according to recent polls.



Margie Omero, principal at the GBAO polling firm and a member of a bipartisan team commissioned by AARP to study the electorate, said women across the political spectrum are very concerned about deepening political polarization getting in the way of solving problems.



"And it's something honestly we hear from Democrats and Republicans and independents," Omero reported. "It's almost the thing that unites us as a country, this worry that we're divided."



Surveyors found the top issues for women voters age 50 and older include the day-to-day experience of rising prices. But by more than a two-to-one margin, women surveyed said they would vote for a candidate who is willing to work together to get things done, even if the result is an occasional compromise.



Significant majorities give elected officials D and F grades on issues including prices rising faster than income, the cost of health care and prescription drugs, and the wage gap between rich and poor. Omero pointed out women also report experiencing lingering impacts of the global pandemic.



"Large numbers of women, about a third, said that they had been experiencing depression, grief, worries about family members getting ill, caregiving pressures, mental-health challenges during the pandemic," Omero outlined.



The AARP survey was completed before Roe v Wade was overturned. Separate polling analysis by Tufts University suggests the Supreme Court decision will bring younger women to the polls in November in greater numbers.



Omero noted women always have played an important role in election outcomes, and expects this election to be no different.



"Older voters, in general, are reliable voters," Omero explained. "This is a group that's important to pay attention to, because they vote, and they haven't decided yet."



