Grassroots Group: WI Voters Can Be Confident of Results

Wisconsin voters should be confident that their elections are fair and accurate, according to a grassroots advocacy group. (Kras1/iStockPhoto.com)

MADISON, Wis. -- As the Electoral College meets today to cast the votes that will officially elect the next president, Wisconsin Elections Commission Chairman Mark Thomsen says voters can be assured that there is no evidence of tampering or hacking in last month's election.



Thomsen made that statement after the statewide recount was completed.



Mike McCabe, founder of the nonpartisan grassroots group Blue Jean Nation, had his own assessment of the process.



"Whenever Republicans lose a close election they claim there was rampant voter fraud and whenever Democrats lose a close election they jump to the conclusion that the voting machinery must have been hacked or otherwise tampered with,” McCabe said. “And there's just no evidence that either one of them is right."



Nearly 3 million votes were cast in Wisconsin this election season. The recount added 844 votes for Donald Trump and 713 for Hillary Clinton. A full account of the recount's results is available here.



Green Party candidate Jill Stein has paid $3.5 million so far to cover the cost of the recount, but the final cost won't be tallied until later this month.



McCabe said the recount revealed only tiny errors.



"[In] Eau Claire, 12 votes didn't get counted due to a paper jam; in Langlade County they found a math error that changed the results by 39 votes; Dane County they found 35 absentee ballots that had been mailed in but the envelopes had never been opened so those votes didn't get counted,” he said.



McCabe said Donald Trump constantly whipped up fear that the election was going to be stolen, and that fear has become a theme in American politics.



"It's like we've become a nation of scaredy-cats and today it seems like we're afraid of everything,” McCabe said. "We're told to fear for our safety constantly and we're told to be afraid of foreigners. The mass media also are constantly feeding people reasons to be afraid."



Tim Morrissey, Public News Service - WI