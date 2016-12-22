A Christmas Wish: No More Deportations

Some children of Florida immigrants have one wish this holiday: to keep their families together. (Lis-Marie Alvarado)

MIAMI – All they want for Christmas is to keep their families together. That's the message dozens of Florida kids hope to send to their elected officials today, as they plead for an end to deportations.



In Miami, 17-year-old Elena Marquez said she hasn't seen her father in person in four years, since he was deported after being pulled over for driving with an expired license. Marquez said she's speaking out because she can't stand the thought of other families being torn apart that way.



"It's not just about myself, but it's also about the other people who have been in the same situation as I have, or maybe even worse," she explained. "Because I may not know their story, but I know that we all suffer the same."



Instead of writing lists for presents or holiday cards, Marquez and close to 100 other children of undocumented immigrants from the Miami area have written letters to Mayor Carlos Gimenez, calling on him to protect their families as their only holiday wish. Those letters are being delivered to his office today.



Marquez said deportation fears, which were already running high, have turned to panic for many she knows in the immigrant community since last month's election. She said many parents are too afraid to even speak about it, and their children also bear the burden.



"They don't show that they're scared; they hide it in themselves," she said. "That's why we, the young people, we are the voice for them, telling them not to be scared, to understand what they could do."



While he hasn't provided many details since winning the election, President-elect Donald Trump campaigned on a promise to build a border wall with Mexico, deport millions of undocumented immigrants, and ban immigration from certain parts of the world.

Mona Shand, Public News Service - FL