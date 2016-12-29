 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - December 29, 2016 


In focus on today’s rundown; sparks fly over the U.S. stance towards Israel in the final days of the Obama administration; we will let you know why more churches are supporting the sanctuary city movement; and we offer a few tips on “greening” your holiday cleanup.

Daily Newscasts

Sometimes the Caregivers Need the Care

Family caregivers often need care themselves, but don't know where to turn. (publichealth.net)
December 28. 2016
Family caregivers often need care themselves, but don't know where to turn. (publichealth.net)

BISMARCK, N.D. – Advocates for people who help and care for their older friends and family members say those caregivers need more recognition and support.

AARP North Dakota State Director Josh Askvig said they hear touching stories all the time.

"Helping folks like Larry, who's a caregiver in Carson, North Dakota, who's doing solo caregiving for his wife 24/7, for about the last 15 years," he said. "And how we can help him and 62,000-plus neighbors across North Dakota, who sacrifice their time and money to keep their loved ones safe and independent at home?"

Askvig said they are working with state officials to find the help those caregivers need. He also explained that what many caregivers need is some backup and a break.

"We're looking at working with the Legislature and the governor's office and others to figure out how we can put in additional supports and services for individuals, family caregivers, to make it easier for them to find respite care or adult day care, or other services that make their jobs less stressful," he explained.

Askvig said those caregivers provide more than just a helping hand to a family member.

"The North Dakota caregivers provide an estimated $860 million of uncompensated care to North Dakotans," he added. "It's happening all around us, and many times folks don't even realize they are doing it."

Askvig said they are following a couple of bills that will be introduced in the 2017 session, which begins Jan. 3.

Jerry Oster, Public News Service - ND

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2016