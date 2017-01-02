Report: Nevada Can Benefit From More Renewable Energy in 2017

A new report shows 15,000 Nevadans work in clean energy and recommends policies to expand the sector. (MT Aero)

CARSON CITY, Nev. — According to a new report, clean energy represents a huge economic opportunity for Nevada in 2017 if lawmakers make the sector a priority.



Analysts from E2, a nonpartisan business group that supports the green economy, found that nationwide, clean energy supports 2.5 million jobs. E2 executive director Bob Keefe said the numbers show that the sector is a major employer in the Silver State, particularly in Clark, Washoe and Elko counties as well as in Carson City.



"There are tens of thousands of Nevadans that work in clean energy,” Keefe said. "We know that about 15,000 now work in energy efficiency alone, 9,000 work in solar and thousands more in wind energy and other areas."



The policy paper concluded that the state Legislature could boost economic gains by tightening up loopholes in the renewable portfolio standard - which will require utilities to get 25 percent of their energy from renewable sources by 2025. Keefe said Nevada Power and Sierra Energy only get about 10 to 15 percent from renewables.



Keefe also called on the state to facilitate the growth of the electric vehicle industry.



"The state doesn't have much of any policies to incentivize the growth of electric vehicles even though you have Tesla building a plant outside of Sparks,” he said. "With the right electric vehicle policies, you'd see a lot more cars on the road but you'd see a lot more people working in those factories as well."



The report also advised legislators to pass a more stringent energy efficiency resource standard that would require buildings to conserve more power. The Public Utilities Commission in Nevada recently did away with two programs that promoted LED light bulbs and energy-efficient pool pumps.





Suzanne Potter, Public News Service - NV