 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - December 30, 2016 


Here's what we're covering on today's rundown: President Obama announces sanctions on Russia; a Kentucky community wants to bridge political divisions through art and music; and we take a closer look at one of the newest national monuments in Nevada.

Daily Newscasts

Minnesota's Solar Capacity Gets Boost

A couple of two new community solar gardens have gone online in Minnesota. (mnipl.org)
January 2. 2017
A couple of two new community solar gardens have gone online in Minnesota. (mnipl.org)

MINNEAPOLIS – Minnesota's solar capacity has gotten a boost with the launch in December of a couple of community solar gardens at wastewater treatment plants in the Twin Cities.

A five-megawatt solar garden powered up Dec. 14 in Empire Township, and a three-megawatt garden went online Dec. 19 in Shakopee.

A Community Solar Garden is an array of solar panels that governments, businesses and households can subscribe to, rather than installing them on their own roofs.

Jason Willett, sustainability director for the Metropolitan Council, says the solar gardens help provide reliable, affordable, clean energy for local customers.

"So there's a whole bunch of pollution prevention, greenhouse gas emissions, particulate emissions that are avoided, cooling water that is not needed, in terms of conserving fossil fuels for other uses that we're going to need oil for: pavement and plastics and things," he states.

These projects are part of Xcel Energy's Solar Rewards Community program.

Willett says not only do solar community gardens help the environment, they create construction jobs and save the state a lot of money.

He adds Minnesota spends about $18 billion a year to import fossil fuels.

"We're advancing Minnesota towards a little bit of self sufficiency and increased grid reliability through diversity of energy generation types and locations, particularly these community solar gardens are all distributed close to load in a lot of cases," he states.

Willett says the council has a responsibility to the region to find ways to reduce fossil fuel consumption and emissions because it not only preserves and protects natural resources but also contributes to better public health for residents.


Veronica Carter, Public News Service - MN

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2016