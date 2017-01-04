Gun Sales Slow in Illinois Since Trump's Election

Gun purchases are likely to be a topic in Washington, D.C., and in Illinois this year. (KeterMagick/Morguefile)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Gun shop owners in Illinois say the rush to buy weapons has slowed down. Roger Krahl, president of "R Guns," a firearms dealer and manufacturer in Carpentersville, said some people were worried that Hillary Clinton would become President, and her campaign promise to push for "common-sense gun laws" sent them scurrying to buy guns.



Krahl said now that Donald Trump will be in charge, the rush has died down. The day after the election, stock prices plummeted for big gun makers and Krahl estimates he's selling one-tenth of the firearms he would have if Clinton had won the White House. He added that this has happened before.



"Every time the government tries to go in and legislate firearms even further, they just make them continually more popular," he said.



Voices on both sides of the issue expect guns will be a topic of legislation, both in Washington, D.C., and in Springfield, in the coming months.



Lee Goodman, an organizer with the group Peaceful Communities, said one of his biggest fears is that a Trump Administration will reverse some of the work that's been done.



"There are definitely efforts around the country to relax legislation about guns," he said. "Primarily, for instance, the National Rifle Association is backing efforts to have national legislation preempting state laws that restrict where and when people can carry concealed or open guns."



Goodman said President-elect Trump appealed to voters who put faith in their firearms, and hopes he doesn't follow through on campaign promises about giving them more freedom.



"The disturbing thing is he was willing to appeal to this very violent element of society to encourage it, and to even make the promises," he added.



A year ago, President Obama issued an executive action to make the national criminal background-check system used for gun purchases more effective. Throughout his campaign, Donald Trump vowed that, if elected, he would reverse the President's order.

Veronica Carter, Public News Service - IL