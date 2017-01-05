Advocates To Push for Caregiver Tax Credit in 2017
PHOENIX -- The new legislative session will begin on Monday, and advocates for people age 50 and older are laying out their priorities for 2017 - and they include a tax credit for caregivers.
One in eight Arizonans - about 804,000 people - spends at least one hour per week helping an elderly friend or relative get by. Stephen Jennings, associate state director at AARP Arizona, said he supports a tax credit for those who are doing so much.
"Your typical caregiver spends around $6,000 of their own money taking care of the loved one over the year,” Jennings said. “And we'd like to see the Legislature pass a $500-a-year tax credit for people taking care of others."
AARP Arizona is also working to encourage hospitals to give caregivers more training before a patient is released, in order to bring down the rate of readmission.
Jennings said he would also like to see more support for respite programs that give caregivers a break by paying for a substitute caregiver for a few hours every once in awhile, so they don't burn out. He said that caregivers who feel refreshed can continue in that role - often for many years - and that's good for everyone.
"It can save the taxpayer money because then families are enabled to take care of their loved ones for a longer time and keep them out of expensive tax-supported nursing homes,” Jennings said.
Last year, the Legislature approved some one-time funding for a caregiver respite program and to hire more staff to investigate elder abuse. AARP Arizona is hoping those funds will be made permanent.
They are also pushing for a new rule to stop surprise medical bills, by requiring hospitals to tell patients ahead of time they are going to be treated by someone who does not take their insurance.