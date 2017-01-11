NV Advocates Lay Out Priorities at "Progressive State of the State" Address

Progressive advocates laid out their priorities for 2017 at their own State of the State address on Tuesday night. (Progressive Leadership Alliance of Nevada)

LAS VEGAS – Gov. Brian Sandoval is set to give his State of the State address next week, but some advocacy groups beat him to the punch last night, with their own, fourth biennial Progressive State of the State event. They gathered at the Culinary Workers Union in Las Vegas to lay out their legislative priorities for 2017, and to watch President Barack Obama's farewell address.



Autumn Harry, a member of the Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe, was one of the featured speakers, who says her goal is to help improve the quality of life within the indigenous community.



"Some of the main points that we're talking about is sick pay, and equal rights for women; and also let people know about what's happening within 'our Nevada,' within the communities that aren't really being focused on," she explained.



Other priorities for the new legislative session include support for immigrants and refugees, raising the minimum wage, as well as bills to address environmental practices in mining operations and lessen their impact on surrounding communities.



Next week, Sandoval is expected to emphasize the business-friendly nature of the state. Progressives say they'd like to see a focus on jobs that can help families afford a middle-class lifestyle.



Harry says the election of Donald Trump and a Republican majority in Congress only motivates progressives to fight harder. She adds that the fact that both houses of the Nevada Legislature flipped from red to blue in November gives her fresh hope.



"Within the next couple years, I feel that we can get a lot accomplished within Nevada," she said. "We have people who are working really hard on the ground to ensure that different issues are being brought to the table."



A similar Progressive State of the State event is planned for Jan. 26 in Reno.

Suzanne Potter, Public News Service - NV