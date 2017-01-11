 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily News - January 11, 2017 


Today’s stories include several topics including: President Barack Obama encourages optimism as he bids farewell; a jury chooses the death sentence in the Charleston church massacre; and a look at the continued the need for awareness of the heinous crime of modern day slavery.

Daily Newscasts

Wash. Lawmakers Introduce Paid Family and Medical Leave Bills

Bills have been introduced in the Washington state House and Senate that would give workers paid family and medical leave. (Pexels/Pixabay)
January 11. 2017
Bills have been introduced in the Washington state House and Senate that would give workers paid family and medical leave. (Pexels/Pixabay)

OLYMPIA, Wash. – Bills have been introduced in both the Washington state House and Senate to give new parents and those who are sick or caring for a loved one paid time off from work. A coalition of legislators, business owners, parents and advocates announced the proposal to bring paid family and medical leave to the state in Olympia on Tuesday.

State Rep. June Robinson of Everett, sponsor of House Bill 1116, says paid leave has advantages, both for employers and employees.

"People are willing to stay at a job if they know that there is the possibility of paid family leave," she said. "It's a way to protect workers and their families, which just makes for a better employment situation for everyone."

If the bill passes, employees would have 26 weeks of paid leave to care for a newborn or newly-adopted baby or an ill family member, starting in 2019. In 2020, employees could take up to 12 weeks of paid medical leave to tend to their own health conditions. The program would be funded through a payroll deduction, costing employers and workers about $2 a week.

A poll last year showed more than 70 percent of Washingtonians supported paid family and medical leave. Robinson, a Democrat, says although the bill might change a bit, there is support for this type of legislation across the aisle as well.

"I certainly think there's bipartisan support for paid family leave, and we will work to get bipartisan support as the bill works its way through the Legislature," she added.

State Sen. Karen Keiser is supporting the companion bill, Senate Bill 5032.

Three states currently have paid family and medical leave laws on the books: California, New Jersey and Rhode Island. New York will join them in 2018.

Eric Tegethoff, Public News Service - WA

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2016