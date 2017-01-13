Groups Praise Cuomo’s Support for Offshore Wind Farms

Cuomo is calling for 2,400 megawatts of offshore wind power by 2030. (NHD-INFO/Wikimedia Commons)

ALBANY, N.Y. – Gov. Andrew Cuomo is getting high praise for his support of offshore wind farms, but some environmental groups say he could do more.



In his series of >State of the State reports delivered around New York, the governor has called for approval of a 90-megawatt wind farm off Long Island, and the future development of up to 2,400 megawatts of offshore wind power.



Liz Gordon, director of the New York Offshore Wind Alliance, says that will make New York a national leader in developing a new source of clean energy.



"This is a key piece toward creating a regional market that's really going to drive forward this entire new industry,” she states. “It's great news for industry. It's great news for jobs in New York and across the northeast."



Wind power will be key to achieving the state's goal of 50 percent renewable energy by 2030.



But some conservation groups point out that New York could move to 100 percent renewables in that same time frame.



Mark Dunlea, co-chair of the Green Education and Legal Fund, maintains the governor should make a commitment to purchase 5,000 megawatts of offshore wind power by 2025.



"The governor says he wants to see about half of that by 2030, but he has not yet made a commitment to actually purchase that power, which is needed in order for the proposal to move ahead," Dunlea points out.



The governor has directed state agencies to undertake a study to determine the fastest, most cost effective and responsible way for the state to reach 100 percent renewable energy.



Meanwhile, Gordon emphasizes that Cuomo's endorsement of offshore wind will spur billions of dollars in new investment, create thousands of jobs and put a clean energy future for New York within reach.



"You've got companies with leases, which total several thousand megawatts of offshore wind that could be fed into New York,” he states. “And those companies, they are professionals, they are experienced and they are ready to go."







Andrea Sears, Public News Service - NY