 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily News- January 18, 2017 


We’re featuring a variety of issues today including: high-profile acts of clemency from President Obama; a pledge for a balanced approach to protecting public lands; and abortions drop to their lowest level in four decades.

Daily Newscasts

CT Legislators Urged to Include New Revenue in Budget

Connecticut legislators must close a $3 billion budget deficit over the next two fiscal years. (Jim Bowen/Flickr)
January 18. 2017
Connecticut legislators must close a $3 billion budget deficit over the next two fiscal years. (Jim Bowen/Flickr)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. – New revenue will be vital to Connecticut's long-term economic health, that's according to a new report by children's advocates. Last year, legislators relied entirely on cuts totaling some $850 million to balance the state budget.

But Derek Thomas, a fiscal policy fellow at Connecticut Voices for Children, says with a looming $3 billion deficit over the next two fiscal years, lawmakers can no longer rely on cuts alone.

"Our recommendations look to invest in Connecticut's future by modernizing an outdated sales tax system, strengthening taxes on corporations, and reforming wealth and income taxes," he explained.

The report says with increased revenue, strategic investments and smaller budget cuts, the governor and the legislature can balance the budget and improve prospects for the future.

Thomas notes that sales taxes once generated almost a third of total general fund revenue. But after years of shifting consumer spending patterns, in 2015 it represented just over one-quarter.

"Modernizing the sales tax to include services could generate up to $1.5 billion annually, while also ensuring a tax system that thrives in a modern economy," he said.

Services would include items like dry cleaning, limousine rentals and tennis lessons.

Raising income taxes on Connecticut's top earners by one-half of one percent would generate almost $240 million. Thomas adds imposing a fee on corporations paying workers less than $15 an hour could bring in more than $300 million to fund critical programs.

"That would help reduce the strain on some of the programs, such as child care, Earned Income Tax Credit or Medicaid, that their employees are relying on," he added.

The report is based on discussion and recommendations of a panel of tax experts that spent two years evaluating Connecticut's state and local taxes.

Andrea Sears, Public News Service - CT

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2016