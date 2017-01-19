From Ohio to DC: Mayoral Meeting of Minds

Several Ohio mayors were part of a group that met with congressional leaders and top administration officials this week in Washington. (Doug Kerr/Flickr)

WASHINGTON – Several mayors from Ohio's largest cities are in Washington this week, hoping their voices are heard as a new president is sworn into office.



Nearly 300 mayors from across the country are attending the 85th Winter Meeting of the U.S. Conference of Mayors, which wraps up Thursday.



Youngstown Mayor John McNally says the mayors have met with congressional leaders and top administration officials, including Vice President-elect Mike Pence.



McNally says the group is showing its commitment to improving the health and economy of urban areas.



"Across the country in our cities, that's where things are getting done – those are our population centers – and I think more than ever, mayors are willing to exert their influence to affect not only local issues, but national issues as well," he states.



At the meeting, mayors discussed some of the biggest challenges cities are facing, including crumbling infrastructure, transportation, public safety and job creation.



Nearly 85 percent of Americans live in the nation's cities and metro areas, and the mayors' conference is calling on the new administration to focus on urban issues.



Toledo Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson says President-elect Donald Trump needs to keep his promise to ensure all cities are able to prosper.



"There is a moral obligation to protect the investments and all of the work that has been done by previous administrations to maintain our democracy, and to ensure that no one is left behind and that all have opportunities for growth and development," she stresses.



Hicks-Hudson says mayors from Ohio's 30 largest population centers recently formed the Ohio Mayors Alliance, a bipartisan coalition to collaborate and build stronger partnerships with elected leaders at the state and federal level.









Mary Kuhlman, Public News Service - OH