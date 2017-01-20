Michigan Women To Rally in Lansing, Washington

A large crowd is expected Saturday at the Women's March on Lansing. (Phillip Hoffmeister/Wikimedia Commons)

LANSING, Mich. - On the day after Donald Trump takes office, thousands of Michigan women will take to the streets in opposition to the wave of hate crimes, violence and discrimination they say have proliferated since the November election.



Clinical psychotherapist Sarah Eisenberg is one of the organizers of the Women's March on Lansing, which is expected to draw more than 5,000 people. She said the event is not an anti-Trump rally, calling the election part of a larger narrative of intolerance that she believes needs to be addressed at the state and local level.



"We felt strongly that this is not where we need to be. This is not right," she said. "This is not a state that we recognize as one that we're proud to live in and raise our kids in, and we need to do something about it."



The issues for which the marchers say they are fighting include health care, equal pay, women's rights, ending violence against women, respect for gay marriage and education.



While she expects to see a diverse crowd outside the Capitol on Saturday, Eisenberg said, the goal ultimately is to have much more diversity under the dome.



"Whether it's representing you as a woman or representing you as some other minority group," she said, "whether it's an ethnic minority, religious minority or gender or sexual minority, we all need to be better represented here in Michigan."



The Lansing march is a "sister event" to the March on Washington, which many Michigan women also are expected to attend. Smaller rallies are planned in nearly a dozen other Michigan cities, including Grand Rapids, Flint, Ann Arbor, Brighton and Traverse City.



More information is online at MarchOnLansing.org.

Mona Shand, Public News Service - MI