Need a Craft Beer or Cider? In Tenn., There's an App for That

The Thirsty Orange Brew Extravaganza in April is one event for members of Tennessee's new "Brewly Noted Beer Trail." (Sherry Hamilton/Thirsty Orange)

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. - National apps such as "Untappd" let craft-beverage lovers earn bragging rights for visiting the most craft breweries and cideries - and now, there's a local counterpart in northeast Tennessee.



The chambers of commerce and convention and visitors bureaus in the Tri-Cities just unveiled a free app that lets locals and visitors "check in" at local breweries, cideries and bars on what they're calling the Brewly Noted Beer Trail.



Jenna Moore, director of sales at the Johnson City Chamber of Commerce, explained the value of the app and the "trail."



"Visitors like to come to a community and be able to taste something that's unique and local to that region," she said, "so this gives them an opportunity to do that. And also, you know, obviously, there's some incentive to go to more than one."



Moore said the small businesses on the Brewly Noted Beer Trail support a growing number of employees and other businesses, such as food trucks and local hotels. The project is a joint effort of the Johnson City Chamber and Bristol and Kingsport convention and visitors bureaus.



Gypsy Circus Cider Co., the state's first and only craft cidery, is part of the new app. Sales manager Andrew Felty said they're excited to engage with loyal fans - and make some new ones - through their smartphones and social media.



"This makes it more intimate, because you're checking in specifically to the breweries in the area of this trail," he said, "and it also gives you incentive to keep going back to these breweries and cidery within the Tri-Cities."



While bringing visitors to the area is one benefit of publicizing the growing craft-beverage culture in their region, Moore said they've also seen a new community atmosphere develop at the same time.



"With the taprooms and the breweries, they're very family-friendly, and you see kids out, you see people with their dogs," she said "It's a community atmosphere and there's people of all ages there, whether they're just grabbing a beer or hanging out for a while, playing yard games."



Tri-Cities has the fastest-growing rate of craft breweries and cideries of any metropolitan area in Tennessee, and is home to several nationally known craft-beer festivals.



More information is online at brewlynotedbeertrail.com.

Stephanie Carson, Public News Service - TN