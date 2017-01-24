 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily News- January 24, 2017 


Today’s rundown highlights several issues including: The new president moves fast to withdraw from a Trans-Pacific trade pact; some faith groups take aim at the Second Amendment; and proposed prison closures rattling some feathers in Pennsylvania.

Daily Newscasts

Students Double Down on Divestment

Bay State college and university students walk out of class Monday) to protest President Trump's cabinet nominees. (BU Divestment)
January 24. 2017
Bay State college and university students walk out of class Monday) to protest President Trump's cabinet nominees. (BU Divestment)

BOSTON – As President Trump's Cabinet nominees work their way through the confirmation process, local college students walked out of classes on Monday to protest their positions on key issues including climate change.

Nicolette Matsangos is a student organizer with Divest BU. She says she and her fellow students walked out of classes to call attention to the radical positions taken by the nominees Trump put forward.

"We've seen the climate-change denial coming from him, and those he's appointed," she said. "We want our institutions to take a stand. We believe in climate change that's affecting people even now and will continue to have severe effects."

Students at Harvard and Northeastern are also taking part in walkouts and other actions as part of the nationwide divestment day of action. Matsangos says 15 out of 34 of Trump's proposed Cabinet-level and senior officials are climate deniers.

At Boston University, Matsangos says President Robert Brown can expect to be hearing from students about these issues on a regular basis.

"We're going to be sending two BU students to his office every day and demanding that he respond to the petition that we sent him earlier this year," she added.

Boston University, students are pushing to meet a February 23rd deadline to put divestment back on the upcoming University board meeting's agenda.

Mike Clifford, Public News Service - MA

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2016