Students Double Down on Divestment

Bay State college and university students walk out of class Monday) to protest President Trump's cabinet nominees. (BU Divestment)

BOSTON – As President Trump's Cabinet nominees work their way through the confirmation process, local college students walked out of classes on Monday to protest their positions on key issues including climate change.



Nicolette Matsangos is a student organizer with Divest BU. She says she and her fellow students walked out of classes to call attention to the radical positions taken by the nominees Trump put forward.



"We've seen the climate-change denial coming from him, and those he's appointed," she said. "We want our institutions to take a stand. We believe in climate change that's affecting people even now and will continue to have severe effects."



Students at Harvard and Northeastern are also taking part in walkouts and other actions as part of the nationwide divestment day of action. Matsangos says 15 out of 34 of Trump's proposed Cabinet-level and senior officials are climate deniers.



At Boston University, Matsangos says President Robert Brown can expect to be hearing from students about these issues on a regular basis.



"We're going to be sending two BU students to his office every day and demanding that he respond to the petition that we sent him earlier this year," she added.



Boston University, students are pushing to meet a February 23rd deadline to put divestment back on the upcoming University board meeting's agenda.

Mike Clifford, Public News Service - MA