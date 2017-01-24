Trump's EPA Pick Concerns Some Parents in Tennessee

Clean Air Moms Action purchased television ads opposing the nomination of Scott Pruitt as head of the Environmental Protection Agency. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – This week, the Trump administration is working to get its remaining Cabinet members confirmed by the U.S. Senate, including his pick to lead the EPA.



Oklahoma's attorney general, Scott Pruitt, has filed or joined several lawsuits to block EPA regulations, and that's prompting groups such as Mom's Clean Air Force to oppose his nomination.



Tennessee mom Lindsay Pace is the state's field consultant for the group, who says she's concerned for children if Pruitt were to undo progress made in improving the state's air quality.



"I want them to have clean air to breathe when they're playing outside in our beautiful state," she said, "And I believe that Scott Pruitt is a dangerous and unprecedented choice to helm the EPA."



This month Clean Air Moms Action, a project of the Environmental Defense Action Fund, is running ads in Tennessee and several other states criticizing Pruitt for questioning in a lawsuit whether mercury poses a public health hazard.



During his confirmation hearing last week, Pruitt says the Obama administration "overreached" when it came to environmental regulations and wants to see a state-driven approach to environmental regulation.



Pace says she got involved with improving air quality after she unknowingly took her newborn outside to the park on a "red alert action" day, signaling dangerous air quality.



"It made me realize that, while I can encourage my child to eat healthy foods and if necessary, buy her clean water to drink, I can't buy her clean air to breathe when she's playing outside," she explained.



Votes from two-thirds of senators are needed to approve Pruitt's nomination.

Stephanie Carson/Shaine Smith, Public News Service - TN