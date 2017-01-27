 
Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - January 27, 2017 


In the spotlight on today’s rundown: Mexico’s president cancels a meeting with President Trump; a battle over of sanctuary cities in Texas heats up; and a call to extend the federal Income Tax Credit to childless workers.

Daily Newscasts

The Taxman Cometh: Free Tax Assistance for Tennesseans

AARP Foundation is offering free tax preparation assistance through its Tax-Aide program across Tennessee beginning next week. (Tax/Flickr.com)
January 26. 2017
AARP Foundation is offering free tax preparation assistance through its Tax-Aide program across Tennessee beginning next week. (Tax/Flickr.com)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tax season is upon us, and AARP of Tennessee is offering free tax assistance beginning next week as part of its Tax-Aide program.

This season, nearly 400 volunteers will prepare taxes at 66 locations across Tennessee. Pam Holcombe, coordinator for the program in Tennessee, said the organization is happy to assist consumers of any age.

"AARP also has a mission to serve communities in general because those people then don't have to go to a paid preparer and pay anywhere from $75 to a couple of hundred dollars to have a tax return prepared,” Holcombe said.

A list of Tax-Aide sites is available at AARP.org/Tax-Aide. Volunteers say to bring your 2015 tax return, Social Security card, government-issued photo ID, and all tax documents, such as W-2s, 1099-Rs and records of any possible deductions.

Holcombe stressed that volunteers are thoroughly trained and all returns are run through a series of error checks.

"We have a 100 percent quality-review process,” she said. "A return is prepared by one counselor and then is reviewed by another counselor, in the presence of the taxpayer, before it is e-filed."

Tax-Aide's IRS tax certified volunteer preparers are available to answer questions and prepare tax returns for people of any age or income. If you paid less than $25,000 in 2016 for health care, education and child tax credits, you are eligible. Volunteers are also available to help those with earned- and retirement-income reporting.

Stephanie Carson, Public News Service - TN

 
