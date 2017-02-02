 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily News - February 1, 2017 


Trump names Judge Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court and Democrats ready for a fight; groups push for laws to stop business owners from hiding behind shell corporations; and Americans encouraged to make health a matter of the heart this month – those stories and more in today's newscast.

Daily Newscasts

Grassroots Effort to Increase Reading Proficiency in NC

A new partnership in the Triangle aims to encourage early-childhood reading and proficiency through a $700,000 investment. (ThomasLife/Flickr)
February 1. 2017
A new partnership in the Triangle aims to encourage early-childhood reading and proficiency through a $700,000 investment. (ThomasLife/Flickr)

RALEIGH, N.C. – More than one million adults in North Carolina have difficulty with reading and writing and a new initiative announced this week in the state aims to address illiteracy early in life.

The North Carolina Early Childhood Foundation is working with United Way of the Greater Triangle and other community coalitions to provide resources to existing organizations to support early-childhood reading.

Lisa Finaldi, community engagement leader for the NC Early Childhood Foundation, says advancing reading proficiency takes efforts from the public and private sectors.

"It really is a community effort," she said. "This isn't something that parents or schools can do by themselves, and when the whole community is aligned and working together, that's when we're going to be successful."

The partnership specifically offers help to programs in Chatham, Durham, Johnston, Orange and Wake counties, where only 40 percent of economically disadvantaged children have average grade-level reading proficiency, compared with 58 percent for all students. The Partnership will offer a combined initial investment of $700,000.

Experts and bodies of research suggest that to be successful readers by third grade, children need a healthy start from birth, with high-quality learning environments from birth to age eight.

Finaldi says the future of the state hinges on improving reading proficiency for all socioeconomic groups.

"It is an issue for the whole economy and the future of our workforce that we need to work with kids," she added. "And we know that if you're not reading at grade level by the end of third grade, you're more likely to not graduate from high school, not advance in your career."

Finaldi adds that by 2020, 67 percent of jobs in North Carolina will require post-secondary education.

Stephanie Carson, Public News Service - NC

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2016