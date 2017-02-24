 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - February 24, 2017 


On today's rundown: Members of Trump’s cabinet meet with Mexican officials days after a new deportation order; Protests are planned in the wake Trump’s decision to roll back protections for transgender students; And more Americans are divesting from big banks.

Daily Newscasts

State Warns of Medical Oxygen Dangers

The Tennessee Fire Marshal recommends users of medical oxygen place signage in and outside of their homes to prevent accidental exposure to flame or heat. (Jason Eppink/flickr.com)
February 24. 2017
The Tennessee Fire Marshal recommends users of medical oxygen place signage in and outside of their homes to prevent accidental exposure to flame or heat. (Jason Eppink/flickr.com)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- For thousands of Tennesseans with medical issues like COPD or cancer, using a medical oxygen tank is necessary for survival. But according to the State Fire Marshal, a lack of safety precautions when using supplemental air resulted in six fire-related deaths in 2016 and more than 30 in the last five years.

State spokesman Kevin Walters with the Fire Marshal’s office said just having a tank inside your home can increase the risk of fire.

"The oxygen feeds a fire,” Walters said. "Oxygen saturates fabric-covered furniture, clothing, hair and bedding and it makes it easier for a fire to start and to spread. And that's why we are warning people to take extra care whenever using medical oxygen at home. "

Experts recommend patients keep their oxygen cylinders at least five feet away from heat sources, open flames or electrical devices. Posting "no smoking" or "no open flame" signs in and outside the home can also help prevent accidents.

Walters said it's also important for oxygen users to avoid smoking - and not just for health reasons.

"You're only going to make things more complicated and potentially catastrophically bad for you and your family if you smoke on medical oxygen,” he warned.

He added that even body oil, hand lotion and items containing oil and grease can easily ignite near a tank. And he said never use aerosol sprays - especially those whose cans indicate flammable contents - near the oxygen.

Stephanie Carson, Public News Service - TN

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2016