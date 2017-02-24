 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - February 24, 2017 


On today's rundown: Members of Trump’s cabinet meet with Mexican officials days after a new deportation order; Protests are planned in the wake Trump’s decision to roll back protections for transgender students; And more Americans are divesting from big banks.

Daily Newscasts

Trump Transgender Policy Doesn’t Change Rights

Juliet Evancho is a senior at Pine-Richland High School and at the center of a current lawsuit about transgender students' rights. (Lambda Legal)
February 24. 2017
Juliet Evancho is a senior at Pine-Richland High School and at the center of a current lawsuit about transgender students' rights. (Lambda Legal)

PITTSBURGH – President Donald Trump's action overturning some protections for transgender students does not take away students' rights, according to a lawyer in one Pennsylvania case.

A joint letter from the Departments of Justice and Education issued Wednesday said it's up to states and school districts to decide if transgender students are allowed to use restrooms that match their gender identity. But according to Omar Gonzalez-Pagan, the Lambda Legal attorney representing three transgender students in a lawsuit against the Pine-Richland School District, his clients are still entitled to protection.

"It ultimately does not change what the federal law requires,” Gonzalez-Pagan said. "The federal law simply requires school districts to treat transgender students with equality and respect in all aspects of their lives, including access to restrooms."

In September, the Pine-Richland School District enacted a policy requiring students to use restrooms and locker rooms according to the sex assigned at birth, or use separate facilities.

Ultimately, Gonzalez-Pagan said he thinks the issue will probably be decided by the U.S. Supreme Court. He pointed out that, historically, those arguing that individual states have the right to allow discrimination have failed.

"It was an argument that was used to try to preserve slavery, segregation, the marriage bans that prohibited same-sex couples from marrying,” he explained. "And in every one of those instances, the Supreme Court rejected the argument."

Several federal courts have ruled in favor of transgender rights under Title IX of the Education Amendments Act and the Equal Protection Clause of the Constitution.

Gonzalez-Pagan stressed that transgender students around the country need to know that their rights are still protected.

"Title IX requires that they be treated equally. The U.S. Constitution requires that they be treated equally. And they have tons of allies standing with them and supporting them,” he said.

More information is online at LambdaLegal.org.

Andrea Sears, Public News Service - PA

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2016