Grassroots Group Wants to Mobilize "Blue-Jeans Folks"

Grassroots group Blue Jean Nation is challenging the political establishment to change its ways, and encouraging "regular folks" to run for office. (kadmy/iStockphoto)

MADISON, Wis. – We're living in mad times, says the founder of the nonpartisan grassroots group Blue Jean Nation. The group hosts an event in Waupun on Sat., March 4, to help people think aloud about how to respond.



Blue Jean Nation founder, Mike McCabe, says in part, March Forth on March Fourth is a response to the political marches that have taken place since the election of President Donald Trump.



But McCabe doesn't want to have that kind of march.



"What we're asking people to do is 'march' back into the political process - to march into elections, to march into political parties, and to shake them up and change the way things are being done," he said.



According to McCabe, the nation has been through the most tumultuous, unpredictable and stressful election of our times, and there's more uncertainty and political turmoil now than in a long time. He says it's time for people to take back their government on the state and national level.



He's convinced a big part of the problem is that ordinary "blue-jeans folks" don't run for public office anymore, and says that has to change.



"We've got to get regular people to start doing the things that citizens need to do, and that most of us are afraid to do, and most of us are really uncomfortable doing," McCabe said. "But we've got to do that, or else the system belongs to professional politicians who are feathering their own nests."



Last year, Blue Jean Nation held a similar event that attracted people from every part of the state. McCabe predicts this Saturday's gathering will draw twice as many people. He says this kind of change involves a long process, but is confident it's underway.



"We're going through a time where people have become very disenchanted with what the political establishment has done," he noted. "They're looking for ways to shake up the system and I think that's going to play out over the course of years – not months, but years and perhaps even decades."



The gathering is open to the public for a $10 registration fee and will be held at 520 McKinley Street, Waupun. It begins at 1:00 p.m.



Registration information is online at bluejeannation.com.





Tim Morrissey, Public News Service - WI