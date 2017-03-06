 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily News - March 6, 2017 


We’re covering a variety of topics in today’s news including: the FBI wants the President’s wiretapping accusations disputed; a revised travel ban expected to be released by the White House; and a look at the effectiveness of efforts to criminalize protests.

Daily Newscasts

Solar Advocates Shudder at Proposal They Call "Bad Deal" for KY Consumers

Solar power advocates say a legislative proposal would stifle solar in the Bluegrass State, killing jobs and costing those who have installed rooftop systems. (Sarah Lynn Cunningham)
March 6. 2017
Solar power advocates say a legislative proposal would stifle solar in the Bluegrass State, killing jobs and costing those who have installed rooftop systems. (Sarah Lynn Cunningham)

FRANKFORT, Ky. – Backlash from solar users and advocates has slowed a proposal in the Kentucky Senate to change the rules on net metering – the way utilities and consumers with rooftop solar trade energy.

The power companies want to pay a lower rate for the excess power they buy from solar households than they charge those households as electric customers.

Jeremy Coxon, vice president of SunWind Power Systems, which has been installing residential solar systems in the greater Louisville area for 12 years, says utility companies are "trying to maintain their monopolies." He stresses without net metering, it would take homeowners a lot longer to pay off their solar investment.

"It makes it really difficult to financially justify a solar array when your competition, essentially, gets to set the value of your goods,” he states. “That's fundamentally un-American."

Kentucky's electric cooperatives, on the other hand, say the legislation is needed "to plan responsibly for future energy needs." The 26 co-ops maintain their non-solar members "shouldn't be forced to subsidize people who want to use solar power." But supporters of net metering say the cost is minuscule.

Sustainable energy consultant Andy McDonald says he crunched cost data shared by KU and LG and E, which provide power to nearly a million customers.

"They're claiming that this is shifted onto all of the ratepayers,” he states. “But, at most, it's like 5 millionths of a cent per kilowatt hour that's being shifted. I mean, it's an infinitesimal amount of money."

Coxon agrees and says the power companies fail to weigh the positives, such as solar's contribution to the power grid during times of peak demand.

He maintains Senate Bill 214 would stifle growth in Kentucky's renewable industry, which already lags far behind many states.

"Only the costs are being looked at – none of the benefits – for going solar,” he points out. “And not just environmental costs, I'm talking about job creation."

Coxon notes his company employs iron and steel workers, electricians, crane operators and truck drivers, and does business with more than 100 vendors.

The solar movement managed to delay a vote on the bill in a Senate committee last week and is hoping it's dead for this legislative session.

Greg Stotelmyer , Public News Service - KY

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2016