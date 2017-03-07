Travel Ban 2.0 Not Much Better, Say TN Immigration Advocates

Cities such as Nashville and others across Tennessee are home to immigrants and refugees in limbo again after President Trump issued a second executive order on Monday related to immigration. (John Lamb/flickr.com)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – New restrictions on immigration are in place today, after President Trump signed an executive order Monday banning immigration from six Muslim-majority countries.



The travel ban comes six weeks after the initial ban that was ultimately blocked by federal courts. It drops Iraq from the list of banned countries and removes language that indefinitely banned Syrians.



Lisa Sherman-Nicholas, the policy director of the Tennessee Immigrant and Refugee Rights Coalition, says the executive order repackages the initial order in an effort to stand up to legal challenges.



"It is still an extremely discriminatory executive order that's going to have a huge impact on millions of lives," she said. "In our opinion, it is a reiteration of the first Muslim ban, and we're hopeful that it's going to be rejected by the American people and that it will be challenged in the courts."



The new ban would take effect March 16th and also exempts citizens of the six banned countries who are legal U.S. permanent residents or have valid visas. Still in place from the initial travel ban from January 27th is the cap of 50,000 on the number of refugees admitted annually, which Sherman-Nicholas says led one of Nashville's three resettlement agencies, World Relief, to close its doors.



Trump says the order is needed to ensure the country's security.



Sherman-Nicholas says while Tennessee may seem worlds away from the countries and people impacted, the executive order will have a long-term impact on the state.



"There's still a lot of families who are waiting to be reunited, whose loved ones are back either in a secondary country where they're waiting to be approved for the refugee resettlement process and trying to escape, and it's a big question whether or not they will be reunited any time soon and how many lives will be lost," she explained. "We know that every day that we delay resettlement, people are at grave risk."



Catholic Charities of Tennessee had to cut its workforce by 29 percent in late February. Last year the organization resettled 637 refugees out of the 85,000 that entered the U.S.

Stephanie Carson, Public News Service - TN