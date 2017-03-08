Harsh Spotlight on Disney CEO on International Women's Day

Activists say Disney's CEO should resign from President Donald Trump's Business Advisory Council to be consistent with the company's family-friendly values. (Pixabay)

DENVER – As people across the world celebrate International Women's Day, activists plan to visit a Walt Disney Company shareholder meeting in Denver. Their goal is to urge CEO Robert Iger to step down from President Donald Trump's Business Advisory Council.



Pamela Resendiz is the managing director of FRESC, a group that advocates for communities of color and immigrants. She says regardless of how Disney might benefit by associating with Trump, it isn't what consumers, families or workers want.



"Disney right now has the opportunity and the power to take a stand against Trump, and support the immigrants, the refugees, the workers, women that are being impacted by this administration," she said.



A recent boycott of Uber prompted its CEO, Travis Kalanick, to quit the council. Disney's CEO told CNBC that Trump's plans to cut corporate taxes would be a big boon for the company, and said he also hopes to influence policy on intellectual property and trade issues.



Disney declined a request for comment on this story. Organizers say they've collected close to a half-million signatures on petitions stating that by teaming up with Trump, Iger is also aligning Disney with racism and anti-immigrant policies.



Lizeth Chacon, executive director of Colorado People's Alliance, says the action is a way to hold Disney accountable to the values they project in the marketplace.



"By working with President Trump, Disney has destroyed their reputation as being family-friendly when we have an administration that is literally tearing families apart," she said.



The shareholder action at Denver's performing arts complex will be joined by other events across Colorado. They include "A Day Without a Woman," organized by the groups that led January's Women's Marches. They're calling for women to stay home from work, or organize a lunchtime walkout.

Eric Galatas, Public News Service - CO