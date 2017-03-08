Wisconsin to Participate in International Women's Day

Women are becoming more politically involved since the election of Donald Trump, says a Wisconsin activist. (Photoluxstudio/iStockphoto)

MILWAUKEE – Today, on International Women's Day, organizers are asking women to take the day off work and participate in activities that draw attention to women's fight against discrimination in all forms.



Krista Grensavitch, a lecturer in Women's and Gender Studies at University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, says the nation is seeing more events of this sort since Donald Trump was elected president. She says the huge march the day after Trump was inaugurated is what really got the ball rolling.



"I can speak from personal experience and say that I did have the privilege to attend the march in Washington," she said. "I felt a huge surge of just a necessity to be an activist in my own community, to bring this momentum with me back to my home community in Milwaukee."



Grensavitch says these marches and demonstrations are not just about women, though.



"It's about union laborers, it's about collaborating with things like Black Lives Matter, and mothers, and immigration issues, and the proposed defunding of Planned Parenthood. It's far more than just women's issues," she explained.



One of the events planned for today is a rally at the Federal Courthouse in Milwaukee late this afternoon.



According to Grensavitch, women in Wisconsin and across the nation are taking more steps to make people aware of discrimination against women.



"People are becoming more politically involved, not just in the voting process, and perhaps not even just being aware of what's happening politically or within the news media, but that there's this push to become politically active," she added.



She believes there have been great strides in recent years in making more people aware of policies and practices that discriminate against women.



"And progress can mean things like policy change, legal change, changes to big structures, but progress can also mean that you are able to have a conversation with someone about a political issue that you didn't think you would be able to have before," said Grensavitch.

Tim Morrissey, Public News Service - WI