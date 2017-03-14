 
PNS Daily News - MArch 14, 2017 


Here’s a glimpse at what’s happening today: the CBO says millions would go uninsured under repeal and replace but the President isn’t buying it; Winter Storm Stella wreaks havoc on the Northeast; and the EPA is taking heat for not moving on civil rights complaints.

Watchdog Group Calls for Clarity from White House

A watchdog group wants the current administration to avoid political interference in law enforcement issues. (whitehouse.gov)
March 13, 2017

INDIANAPOLIS – There's a call for the White House to release its policy on how it will keep from interfering in law enforcement matters.

Less than two months into the new administration, Ian Bassin, executive director of the legal watchdog group United to Protect Democracy, says there have been three reported instances of the White House appearing to do just that.

The group is made up of former Obama administration lawyers who helped craft rules of conduct, and Bassin says since Watergate both parties have abided by guidelines when it comes to contacts with federal enforcement agencies such as the Department of Justice and the FBI.

Bassin stresses the Trump administration needs to make public its plans to avoid even the appearance of inappropriate political interference.

"These rules are incredibly important to protecting the health of our democracy,” he stresses. “They are hallmarks of the difference between healthy democracies around the world and more authoritarian forms of government."

United to Protect Democracy has issued a memo on the importance of policies governing the White House's contacts, saying the American people need to know that the Trump administration will abide by these rules. It's also reminding Americans of why the rules were established in the first place.

Bassin says there's no law preventing someone from the White House from speaking to the FBI, for example, about a current investigation that's under way.

But he adds that's something normally left up to the White House Counsel's Office. He says there have been extensive studies about democratic decline around the world.

"It's not always unlawful activity by an executive that really undermines the democracy,” he points out. “It's the slow unraveling of oftentimes legal activities, and it's incredibly important that we pay attention."

Bassin says the U.S. should be setting an example of what a healthy democracy should look like, and says it's hard for this country to do that if it isn’t abiding by its own guidelines.

He says not doing that lowers the standards and hurts the democratic movement around the world.

Veronica Carter, Public News Service - IN

 
