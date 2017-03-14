Lawyers in Frenzy Over Food

Young lawyers in Kentucky are joining others in the legal community for Legal Food Frenzy, a friendly competition to raise money for hunger relief. (Kentucky Association of Food Banks)

BEREA, Ky. – Lawyers across Kentucky will soon have more than legal briefs and court appearances on their dockets. On March 27, the legal community will engage in a friendly competition to raise money for hunger relief.



The Kentucky Bar Association's Young Lawyers Division is a driving force behind the first-ever Legal Food Frenzy.



Attorney Rebecca Schafer, who chairs the group, says lawyers and judges see the impact of hunger every day, especially on children.



"This is a very real and current issue that Kentucky has – hungry children," said Schafer. "I mean, that affects their ability to learn, and hunger within communities can lead to all sorts of other issues as well."



According to the Kentucky Association of Food Banks, one in five children and one in six adults in the state face food insecurity. The goal is to raise $150,000 during the two-week Legal Food Frenzy.



Kentucky Association of Food Banks Director Tamara Sandberg says the hunger-relief campaign is springing into action now so the food pantries will be poised to handle the spike in demand that hits when kids are on summer vacation.



"Only one in 13 school-age kids in Kentucky who received free and reduced-price lunch during the school year have access to those kinds of meals during the summer months," Sandberg explained. "So, summer can be a very stressful time for families that struggle with hunger."



Sandberg says every dollar donated will return an estimated $13 or more in food to the community. The network of 800 local charitable feeding organizations serves people in all 120 Kentucky counties.



Greg Stotelmyer , Public News Service - KY