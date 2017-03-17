 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - March 17, 2017 


Here’s the news we’re following this St. Patrick’s Day: President Trump unveils his budget proposal; We look at the new budgets’ effect on everything from food assistance to environmental restoration to National Parks; And why a veterans’ group in Boston is being excluded from the St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

Daily Newscasts

Proposed USDA Cuts Slash Programs for the Poor

President Trump's preliminary budget proposal trims $200 million from the WIC program, a nutrition program for low-income mothers and children. (USDA/Flickr)
President Trump's preliminary budget proposal trims $200 million from the WIC program, a nutrition program for low-income mothers and children. (USDA/Flickr)
March 17, 2017

NEW YORK - President Trump's proposed budget is being called a "war on people in poverty" by some in New York.

The administration's spending plan would slash the U.S. Department of Agriculture by $4.7 billion, a 21 percent cut. By cutting or eliminating programs that help poor and middle-income rural Americans, said Joel Berg, chief executive of the group Hunger Free America, Trump would be hurting voters who were instrumental in putting him in office.

"He's cutting rural economic-development programs, food programs, programs that bring fresh water to rural areas, which will mean local taxpayers will have to pick up the tab and pay more," said Berg, who held senior executive service positions in the USDA for eight years during the Clinton administration.

The Trump administration has said the proposed budget supports "critical" USDA activities while streamlining or eliminating redundant and lower-priority programs.

Berg said rural communities wouldn't be the only areas to suffer. He noted that the proposal calls for deep cuts or total elimination of programs such as the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program that help poor families everywhere.

"Countless New Yorkers depend on that subsidy to be able to pay their heating bills in winter and cooling bills in the summer," he said, "and given summer temperatures, air conditioning isn't a luxury anymore - particularly for seniors and children. It's survival."

The plan also called for cutting Community Services Block Grants, which fund food banks, Meals on Wheels and other food programs. Berg said Trump also wants to eliminate the AmeriCorps National Service Program.

"A program that says you don't get a penny unless you work and you get money to help pay for your college education, whether you're middle class or low-income, or of any income background," he said. "This is something that should be supported by all Americans, not eliminated."

While the president has said SNAP, formerly known as food stamps, won't be cut, the plan doesn't specify where more than three-quarters of the total proposed cuts would be made.

The budget proposal is online at whitehouse.gov.

Andrea Sears, Public News Service - NY

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2016