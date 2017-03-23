Some NY Millionaires Want to Pay More Taxes

New York millionaires’ income has increased an estimated 45 percent since 2009, and some don't mind sharing more of it to pay for state services. (Philip Taylor/Flickr)

NEW YORK -- Please raise our taxes – that's the message more than 80 wealthy New Yorkers have sent to Albany.



The list includes names like Rockefeller and Disney. They all have incomes over $650,000 a year, and they want Gov. Andrew Cuomo and New York lawmakers to expand the state's millionaires' tax and make it permanent.



With Congress threatening deep cuts in the federal budget, the extra cash could be critical. Mike Lapham, director of the Responsible Wealth Project at United for a Fair Economy, said the current millionaire's tax adds about $3.7 billion to the state budget.



"The One Percent Tax Plan would raise an additional about $2.5 billion,” Lapham said. "So, all told, an expanded millionaires' tax would bring in about $6.2 billion per year."



The millionaires' tax, originally established in 2009 and extended in 2011, is set to expire this year.



While opponents of raising taxes on the wealthy argue that millionaires would simply leave the state rather than pay, Lapham pointed out that so far, that hasn't been the case.



"Since 2009 the number of millionaires in New York has increased by 33 percent, and their total income has grown by 45 percent,” he said.



The “One Percent Plan for New York Tax Fairness," prepared by the Fiscal Policy Institute, also called for a continuation of lower tax rates for middle income New Yorkers enacted last year.



Those wealthy New Yorkers who signed on to the plan contend that even if their taxes go up, they're still doing quite well. Lapham noted that, since about 1979, the bottom 99 percent of earners have seen their income go up about 14 percent.



"The top 1 percent has seen a 310 percent increase,” he said. "And the effective tax rate on the one percent is about 8 percent, compared to 11, 12 percent for the other 99 percent."



The majority in the state Senate want the millionaires' tax to expire, but the Assembly has passed a plan to set new tax brackets and higher rates. Gov. Cuomo wants it extended at the current rate.



More information is available at FiscalPolicy.org.

Andrea Sears, Public News Service - NY