 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - March 23, 2017 


In focus on our nationwide rundown: President Trump takes to the phone in last minute attempts to urge GOP members to back Ryancare; We take a closer look at what A.C.A. repeal could mean to the health of kids in North Carolina; plus an unusual plea from New York millionaires – please raise our taxes.

Daily Newscasts

Advocates Push for Big Federal Investment in Water Infrastructure

Water infrastructure issues are front and center in Washington during Water Week 2017.(earl53/Morguefile)
Water infrastructure issues are front and center in Washington during Water Week 2017.(earl53/Morguefile)
March 23, 2017

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – The U.S. is drastically underfunding water projects, putting communities at risk for a catastrophic failure, according to a new report from the U.S. Water Alliance.

Advocates for better water infrastructure are flooding Washington, so to speak, for Water Week 2017.

The report found that the U.S. is only funding one-third of water infrastructure needs.

And the nation’s drinking and wastewater system recently earned a D grade from the American Society of Civil Engineers.

Radhika Fox, director of the U.S. Water Alliance, says the proper investment would be a boon to the economy.

"If we were to close that investment gap, we would drive economic growth in this country,” she states. “The report found that closing that infrastructure gap would create over 1.3 million jobs."

The report notes that 40 years ago, 60 percent of the nation’s water projects were funded by federal dollars. Now that figure is just 9 percent, with most of the money coming from local levies.

Fox says she is optimistic that Congress will fund more water projects this year, as both parties have voiced support for a major infrastructure bill.

She notes that even though the Golden State has gotten some much-needed rain, conservation projects remain essential.

"The investments that California is trying to make around re-use and having that broadly utilized across the state is really helping stretch our very limited water supply," she states.

The U.S. has seen multiple major water disasters in recent years in Flint, Mich.; Toledo, Ohio; and in the Florida Everglades.


Suzanne Potter, Public News Service - CA

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2016