Economic Summit in CO Could Change Everything

Brian Weinberg of the Capital Institute (bottom right) joined others at a summit in Boulder to brainstorm ways to establish a regenerative world economy. (Brett McPherson)

BOULDER, Colo. — A three-day summit has just wrapped up in Boulder with what could be new benchmarks for transforming the entire global economy.



The Regenerative Future Summit brought in top thinkers, economists, and sustainability experts to expand on the concepts of former JP Morgan Chase & Co. investment executive John Fullerton. Fullerton has said that after two decades working in finance, he realized the corporate system largely isn't working for humanity.



Brian Weinberg is chief operating officer for Fullerton's now five-year-old endeavor, the Capital Institute - which he said aims to reconstruct the entire world economic model.



"It's really the evolution of the sustainability movement,” Weinberg said; "which is not, you know, 'break even, do less bad,' but, 'Let's add value to the greater whole that we're all a part of.' And it's about systemic change."



He said the concept known as regenerative capitalism is picking up momentum across the globe. Part of the conference goal was to test the new economic theory on a micro-level in localized regions such as the Front Range.



A local-economy working group at the summit analyzed social, business and academic assets, as well as natural resources within the Rocky Mountain region. Weinberg was part of that group, and said they determined the area is especially qualified for the types of holistic changes the Regenerative Future Summit wants to try.



"The Front Range is uniquely positioned to be a leader in this movement, given the geophysical environment of the Rocky Mountains meeting the Great Plains, and the culture of a love for nature and health, and also farming and agriculture,” he said. "Not to mention the deep and rich history around spirituality and consciousness."



The local group adjourned with the framework for a case study to apply this holistic alternative to traditional capitalism in Boulder County, with hopes it would expand from there.



More information on the mission of the movement is online at CapitalInstitute.org.

Brett McPherson, Public News Service - CO