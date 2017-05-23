 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily News - May 23, 2017 


A deadly attack at a pop concert in England; the President urges peace in the Middle East; and a Supreme Court win for voting rights advocates. Details on those stories in today's news.

Daily Newscasts

Colorado to Celebrate First Public Lands Day

Colorado throws a statewide party on Saturday to celebrate publicly-owned lands. (Wikimedia Commons)
Colorado throws a statewide party on Saturday to celebrate publicly-owned lands. (Wikimedia Commons)
May 19, 2017

DENVER – Colorado is the first state in the nation to establish a holiday recognizing the value of public lands, and kicks off its inaugural celebration on Saturday with events across the state. There's an Elephant Revival concert, trail cleanups, and eight special beers from local breweries will be tapped - each honoring special tracts of land owned by all Americans.

Aaron Kindle, western sportsmen manager with the National Wildlife Federation says most Coloradans can look out their window and see public lands that are used for hiking, fishing, hunting and more.

"There are millions of dollars generated from those lands, there are lots of businesses that are born of public lands that wouldn't exist without public lands," he says. "It's so woven into the fabric of our Colorado lifestyle, it's kind of surprising we don't celebrate it more."

The debate over public lands is back in the spotlight after President Donald Trump ordered a review of all National Monuments over 100,000 acres in size designated in the past two decades, including Colorado's Canyon of the Ancients.

Some Colorado politicians who want to see lands transferred to states only supported creating the holiday to draw attention to what they say is bad federal management. Conservation groups worry that handing federal lands over to states would open the door for selling off pristine areas and lead to increased extraction activities.

And Kindle points out that preserving public lands protects the outdoor recreation industry, which generates $887 billion in consumer spending annually and supports more than seven million jobs.

"True we need mining, we need grazing, we need all these other things," he adds. "A lot of those industries are temporary. That's not the case if you have a core area that can always drive the economy so long as that area is there and intact."

The bill to honor Colorado's public lands eventually passed with bipartisan support and was signed into law by Gov. John Hickenlooper in 2016. Colorado Public Lands Day is the third Saturday in May each year.

Eric Galatas, Public News Service - CO

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2016