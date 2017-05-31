Too Tied Down to Get Your GED This Summer? Think Again

Family Resource Centers' programs reach about 25,000 New Hampshire residents a year. (D Mosher/Flickr)

MANCHESTER, N.H. - As summer rapidly approaches, kids can find plenty to do at Family Resource Centers all across the state, which also provide opportunities for parents who want to get started on getting their high school equivalency diploma.



There are 18 Family Resource Centers in New Hampshire and more in the works, according to Erin Boylan, a family support-service coordinator with Easter Seals New Hampshire. Boylan said the summer months are an excellent time for Granite Staters to get to work on their futures, especially for those who never had the chance to complete their high school education.



"We offer the HiSET program, most people know as the GED, free of charge," she said. "Class members can stay in it as long as they need to, so three months to three years. We do have people who have been here for a long time."



Training programs for the HiSET exam are offered at two locations in Manchester. One class meets on Mondays and Wednesdays and the other on Tuesdays and Fridays.



For parents who may be thinking there is no way they can fit the GED classes in around their jobs and their children, Boylan said not to worry because the centers have built those concerns and needs into the program.



"We do offer free child care and dinner for parents who have children that they would need care for," she said. "We also pay for the test, so it's a huge help for those working parents who are trying to obtain their high school equivalency diploma. We try to take all of those barriers away."



Boylan said the centers offer a lot more than just parent education and child services. They also offer a wide variety of programs handling everything from family budgeting to managing credit.



"There's a saying in Family Support that if you've seen one Family Resource Center, you've seen one Family Resource Center, because they're so different," she said. "But, I think that also is great because they get to be what that community needs. They're not a cookie cutter. They are not the same in every place."



Boylan said these programs reach about 25,000 New Hampshire residents a year.



Find a center online at nhchildrenstrust.org.

Mike Clifford, Public News Service - NH