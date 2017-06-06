 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily News - June 6, 2017 


Today’s news features several stories including: the President won’t block Comey from testifying; a report cites advanced energy as a national security issue; and experts predict an increased tick population for summer.

Daily Newscasts

Report Cites Advanced Energy as a National Security Issue

Some retired admirals and generals are arguing that the switch to renewable energy is a national security issue. (Pixabay)
Some retired admirals and generals are arguing that the switch to renewable energy is a national security issue. (Pixabay)
June 6, 2017

RICHMOND, Va. – Fifteen retired admirals and generals have signed a report arguing that the U.S. should protect its national security by taking the lead in advanced and renewable energy.

Retired Vice Admiral and vice-chairman of the CNA's Military Advisory Board, Lee Gunn, says the timing's just a coincidence - days after President Trump said he wants to leave the Paris climate accord.

But Gunn says it is vital for U.S. economic, diplomatic and military standing that we take a leading role in the transition to wind and solar power. He says if we don't, we risk letting other countries erode our superpower status.

"China is in the first position, the European Union as a block is in the second position, and the U.S. has surrendered leadership," he says. "I don't think that means for a moment that we have to stay there."

When announcing his decision, one of President Trump's central arguments was that the Paris agreement weakens U.S. employment and economic strength. But 1,100 companies, including energy giants such as ExxonMobil, have publicly stated that they favor staying in the accord.

The report argues that as advanced energy expands in sub-Saharan Africa, South Asia and other areas, the nation exporting the technology enjoys much greater influence, as well as more job growth at home.

By comparison, retired Navy captain and lead author Leo Goff says fossil-fuel exporters have a leverage to bind consuming countries that haven't made the switch.

"International tethers that may not be in our best interest," he says. "Russia is positioning itself to fill a lot of those needs, as is Iran and others that don't necessarily hold our values."

As Gunn puts it, we can do a lot for ourselves by embracing the newer energy technologies.

"And it's important that we lead rather than follow," he adds. "When you're riding in a car, you haven't got much control. But when you're driving, you can determine the direction and the speed."

The CNA's Military Advisory Board is a national security research group often seen as close to high-ranking service leadership. It's releasing the report Tuesday.

Active-duty military officers tend to shy away from taking political positions, but sometimes they will let retired officers speak for them.

Dan Heyman, Public News Service - VA

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2016