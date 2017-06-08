NY Climate Victims Call for Action

Victims of Superstorm Sandy and Hurricane Irene urge passage of the Climate and Community Protection Act. (Travis Proulx)

NEW YORK – New Yorkers affected by climate change were in Albany this week, calling on state legislators to turn the state's clean energy goals into law.



People from across the state gathered in the capital to urge passage of the Climate and Community Protection Act, or CCPA.



Dan Sherrell, campaign coordinator for New York Renews, says President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement galvanized those who already have been victims of extreme weather events to take action.



"Folks from the Rockaways, from the Lower East Side, people from upstate whose farms were destroyed during Hurricane Irene, they saw the Trump decision, they said enough is enough and they came to Albany with us to tell their stories,” he states.



The CCPA would make New York state's ambitious carbon reduction goals legally binding, and apply them to electricity generation, buildings and transportation.



Sherrell notes that currently the governor's climate plans, although praiseworthy, deal almost exclusively with electric power.



"But New York has almost no comprehensive plans, really, to decarbonize transportation and buildings, which is desperately needed,” he states. “Transportation actually is the biggest emitter in the state."



Sherrell says passage of the CCPA would give New York state the strongest climate, jobs and environmental justice legislation in the country.



He maintains that when Trump announced he would withdraw from the Paris accord, the president abdicated his responsibility and forfeited American leadership on clean energy.



"If New York, which is the world's 12th largest economy, steps into that breach, we can actually undo a lot of the damage that Trump is doing and make real progress, even if our federal government refuses to do anything other than throw us under the bus," Sherrell points out.



The CCPA was introduced in the State Assembly on Monday night and will be introduced in the Senate soon.





Andrea Sears, Public News Service - NY