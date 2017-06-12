 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - June 12, 2017 


In focus on our rundown today: A Republican Senator calls on Donald Trump to turn over tapes of his conversations with James Comey, if they exist; a bill in Congress could make it harder for patients to file a medical injury claim; and more North Carolina churches are publicly offering sanctuary to immigrants.

Daily Newscasts

MI Boaters Asked to Help Fight "Aquatic Hitchhikers"

Invasive zebra mussels have been in the Great Lakes since the 1980s, crowding out native species and damaging the underwater environment. (U.S. Department of Agriculture)
Invasive zebra mussels have been in the Great Lakes since the 1980s, crowding out native species and damaging the underwater environment. (U.S. Department of Agriculture)
June 12, 2017

LANSING, Mich. – No matter where you are in Michigan, water isn't far away, and this week’s Michigan Boating Week highlights the importance of protecting the state's freshwater resources from the threat of aquatic hitchhikers.

More than 180 invasive species have entered the Great Lakes, according to the state Department of Natural Resources, and spokeswoman Joanne Foreman says they are sometimes impossible to eradicate.

"We have a fantastic resource here in Michigan,” she states. “It's important to get out and use it, but part of the importance is keeping that resource for our children and their children. And one way we can do that is to take those preventative steps to stop invasive species from spreading."

That means cleaning boats and watercraft equipment whenever they're taken out of the water, draining wells and drying boats and equipment.

It's a big job, so everyone has to chip in – with more than 3,200 of Great Lakes shoreline, more than 11,000 inland lakes, and 36,000 miles of rivers and streams in Michigan.

When drying out a watercraft, Foreman notes five days in the sun will usually do the trick.

"If you can't do that, you can spray with hot water,” she points out. “And that removes any sort of invasive species, whether it be eggs or small snails, or small pieces of plant that might be transferred from the water body you were in to another water body."

Foreman adds removing invasive species and restoring the damage to ecosystems costs the state a lot of time and money, so prevention is the easiest solution.

"A New Zealand mud snail or other small aquatic pest may seem like nothing until it gets into a new system, and then it can devastate that waterway,” she explains. “It can destroy fishing opportunities, it can destroy boating opportunities."

Mary Kuhlman, Public News Service - MI

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2016