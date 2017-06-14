 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily News - June 14, 2017 


We’re featuring stories from around nation including: Jeff Sessions denies stonewalling in the Russia probe; efforts to expand summer meals for hungry kids; and clean air advocates predict dark days if a solar bill does not succeed in North Carolina.

Daily Newscasts

Clean-Energy Fans Predict Dark Days for NC Solar if Bill Passes

North Carolina's state Assembly is considering a bill that would limit net metering for residential and commercial property owners in the state. (Acid Pix)
North Carolina's state Assembly is considering a bill that would limit net metering for residential and commercial property owners in the state. (Acid Pix)
June 14, 2017

RALEIGH, N.C. - North Carolina has more solar capacity than any state in the country with the exception of California, according to the Solar Energy Industries Association. But solar-energy advocates say it's a power source that could "go dark" if a bill quickly advancing through the state Assembly becomes law.

Called the "Competitive Energy Solutions for NC" bill, House Bill 589 claims to integrate renewable energy into the existing power grid. However, Rita Leadem, assistant director of the group NC Warn, said consumers need to read between the lines.

"It opens the door for Duke Energy to attack net metering for rooftop solar customers," she said, "including potentially adding fees or changing the rates that are paid to those customers for their electricity."

Net metering credits solar customers for the excess electricity they produce and add to the power grid. The legislation would change that, and limit the building of new solar arrays to periods when the existing power grid can't keep up with demand. The state Senate is now considering the bill.

Duke Energy, the state's primary electricity provider, has claimed that solar farms are flooding the grid with power on sunny days. However, Leadem and others have said that instead of limiting solar growth, the state needs to update the power grid to keep up with newer, cleaner energy.

"When that resource is rapidly decreasing in price every year, " Leadem said, "why would we want to limit that potential for the clean, renewable resource and the jobs that it could create for this state?"

North Carolina largely has benefited from a federal law passed in 1978 and known as the Public Utility Regulatory Policy, which required utilities to buy renewable power from independent producers if it costs no more than electricity from conventional power plants. This legislation would circumvent that law.

The bill's text is online at ncleg.net.

Stephanie Carson, Public News Service - NC

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2016