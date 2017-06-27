 
As TN Temperatures Climb, Know the Signs of Heat-Related Illness

Treatments for heat stroke and heat exhaustion are very different, and experts say it's important to know those differences. (gr33n3gg/Flickr)
June 26, 2017

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – After a rainy weekend, temperatures are expected to climb this week across the state - and with them, the risk of heat-related illness also climbs.

Heat exhaustion and heat stroke are both serious medical conditions, but the ways they are treated are very different. Sports Medicine

Doctor A.K. Misra, certified in internal medicine and sports medicine, says if you're hot but you've stopped sweating, it's a likely sign of heat stroke.

"They don't sweat anymore," he says. "In heat exhaustion, you're sweating quite profusely. And also, even the quality of the skin can be different - you can have cold, clammy, pale skin in the context of heat exhaustion. In heat stroke, it can be red, and it can be hot."

If you think you or someone around you has heat exhaustion, Misra says to move them to a cool area, loosen or even remove their clothing, and offer them water - avoiding anything with alcohol, caffeine or high amounts of sugar. If you suspect heat stroke, he says seek immediate medical attention.

Although offering water to someone with heat stroke may seem logical, Misra says it isn't safe in their condition.

"In heat stroke, it's really failing mental status that makes it stand apart; they may be totally in a delirium state of affairs," he adds. "Don't try to give these people fluids, because they can't protect their airways very well. You do want to give fluids in the heat exhaustion context."

People with heat stroke have body temperatures that reach at least 104 degrees, and Misra says the longer it stays at that elevated level, the more health damage can be done.

Stephanie Carson, Public News Service - TN

 
