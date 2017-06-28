 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily News - June 28, 2017 


Here’s a look at what’s making headlines: Republicans scramble after a vote on health care delayed; a Clean Water Rule repeal comes under scrutiny; and a chemical in a common weed killer declared a carcinogen by California.

Daily Newscasts

States Bring Economic Clout to Fighting Climate Change

Since 2005, Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative states have reduced carbon emissions by 40 percent. (PublicDomainPictures)
Since 2005, Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative states have reduced carbon emissions by 40 percent. (PublicDomainPictures)
June 28, 2017

NEW YORK - President Trump may try to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement, but the states that already are cutting emissions wield a lot of political and economic power.

Nine states, including New York, participate in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, a mandatory, market-based program to reduce carbon emissions. According to a new analysis by the Acadia Center, since 2005 the RGGI states have reduced carbon emissions by 40 percent while their economies have grown by 25 percent, outpacing the rest of the country. Acadia analyst Jordan Stutt said these states bring real economic clout to the effort to combat climate change.

"Together, they represent the sixth-largest economy in the entire world," he said. "This is no longer about symbolic statements; it's about real action to reduce harmful emissions."

Following the president's announcement, the RGGI states reasserted their commitment to upholding the Paris agreement.

The report found that participation in RGGI has done more than reduce carbon emissions. Stutt said reductions of such other pollutants as sulfur dioxide and nitrogen oxides have led to fewer asthma and heart attacks, premature deaths, and missed school and work days - all of which saves money.

"When we quantify all of those avoided impacts," he said, "we see that RGGI has delivered $5.7 billion in avoided health costs for the region."

Stutt added that electricity prices have also declined in RGGI states while going up in other states.

Six of the RGGI states have joined with seven other states and territories to form the U.S. Climate Alliance. While the alliance doesn't have a coordinated plan to reduce emissions, Stutt noted that some of the states already have policies in effect while others have legislation in progress.

"There are a number of different vehicles being discussed to address this issue," he said, "and it's encouraging to see that all these states are going to be working together to achieve that goal."

Combined, the U.S. Climate Alliance states, which include California, represent the third-largest economy in the world, behind the United States and China.

The analysis is online at acadiacenter.org.

Andrea Sears, Public News Service - NY

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2016