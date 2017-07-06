 
Authorities investigate a possible North Korean missile launch; opponents question a House proposal to revive a nuke dump plan; and concerns about the impact of the GOP health care plan on efforts to fight opioid abuse. Those stories and more in today’s rundown.

Daily Newscasts

Advocates: Your Gas Heater is Contributing to Climate Change

Environmental advocates say leaks from gas water heaters are a major source of greenhouse-gas emissions in California. (Donnie B/Morguefile)
July 5, 2017

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - If you're interested in reducing your carbon footprint, conservation advocates say one good way is to replace your natural gas-fueled water heater, stove or pool pump with one that runs on electricity. The advocates are pushing state agencies to take action over the next few weeks.

Rachel Golden, Oakland-based senior campaign representative for the Sierra Club, said people don't realize how much methane is released by leaks in gas appliances in homes and buildings in this state.

"The greenhouse-gas emissions from residential and commercial gas appliances, on an annual basis, leak more methane than the entire Aliso Canyon blowout," she said.

New electric water heaters cost a bit more than low-end gas appliances but are three to four times as efficient, so you'll save on your utility bills. Seventy-five percent of California's residential and commercial buildings use gas for water heating and space heating, but Golden said California can't meet its climate goals without moving away from natural gas, which is a fossil fuel, toward using more electricity, which can be generated by clean energy such as wind and solar.

Golden said the Sierra Club's My Generation program is asking California's Air Resources Board to include incentives for electrification in its new scoping plan, which is set to be released in July.

"We want the Air Resources Board to establish the state's first greenhouse-gas reduction goal for residential and commercial buildings," she said, "and call on state agencies to establish an action plan to achieve that goal to a similar level that we see today in electric vehicles and renewables."

Advocates also have asked an administrative law judge to require the California Public Utilities Commission to consider offering rebates for people and companies to switch from electric to gas appliances, as they do for buying more efficient gas models. A decision from the judge is expected soon.

Suzanne Potter, Public News Service - CA

 
