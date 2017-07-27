 
Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - July 27, 2017 


In focus on our nationwide rundown; the Pentagon still trying to figure out how to respond to the latest Trump tweet to ban transgender Americans from serving in the armed forces; updates on the Affordable Care Act and state worker contracts, plus Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke heads to New Mexico to review another national monument.

Daily Newscasts

Children Ask Congress to Support Diabetes Research

Thousands of Florida children live with Type One diabetes. (jdrf.org)
July 27, 2017

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Over 100 children with Type One diabetes have spent this week in the nation's capital meeting with lawmakers, trying to help them understand what life is like with the disease and why research is critical. They're hoping Congress will continue to fund the Special Diabetes Program, which accounts for one-third of all federal research funding.

Dr. Aaron Kowalski Ph.D., chief mission officer and scientist at the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, says although there's been past bipartisan support, the tone in the White House is much different now.

"Type One diabetes and diabetes in general cost the United States government a tremendous amount of money," he says. "They impose a huge burden on the people who live with these diseases, and we need to do better."

The Special Diabetes Program was renewed by Congress in 2015 and is set to expire on September 30.

Type One diabetes can be diagnosed at any age, but it's one of the most common chronic diseases of childhood.

The University of Florida Diabetes Institute estimates the cost to society is about $15 billion annually.

Kowalski says this week's visits went well, and let policymakers see firsthand just who is affected by the disease.

"It's an amazing opportunity for kids from every state and five countries from around the world to talk about the impact of diabetes, to talk about the impact on the federal government, and talk about how research can make this better," he adds.

Nationwide, just over 29 million people are living with diabetes, many cases undiagnosed. About 208,000 who have been diagnosed are under age 20.

Veronica Carter, Public News Service - FL

 
