Latest Trump Tweets Have NH Advocates on Obamacare "Sabotage" Watch

CONCORD, N.H. – Uncertainty in the health insurance market can hit New Hampshire consumers in the pocketbook, and that's why local advocates say they are on "sabotage" watch over declared efforts by President Donald Trump to "let Obamacare fail."



Apparently still angry over the failure of Republican lawmakers to pass a new health care bill, the president tweeted this weekend: "If a New HealthCare Bill is not approved quickly, BAILOUTS for insurance companies and BAILOUTS for members of Congress will end very soon!"



Zandra Rice Hawkins, executive director of Granite State Progress, says attention needs to be paid to efforts by Trump and the U.S. House to undermine the Affordable Care Act.



"But what we know President Trump is going to do, because he has said this time and again, is everything he can to sabotage and undermine the Affordable Care Act,” she states. “That's not what we need in our political leaders. We need leaders who are willing to do negotiations, reach across the aisle."



Hawkins says Granite Staters and the nation need lawmakers who are willing to make tough decisions and help craft a health care solution that is best for working families.



Trump says he values the power of being unpredictable, but Hawkins says that's a bad formula for managing health coverage – and will likely slap Granite Staters in the pocketbook.



"Consumers are nervous about whether they are going to be rolled back to their health care coverage,” she states. “Insurance companies are worried about whether the federal government is going to fulfill their obligations. And when we have that uncertainty in the market, the only people who end up being hurt are those who really need that coverage."



Hawkins says there is no need to wait for the sabotage, because she says it started right after Trump took office when the administration stopped planned advertising for the final week of open enrollment.



She adds that in budget proposals from Trump and the House, there are more cuts to consumer outreach and public education about the insurance coverage options that constituents have.







Mike Clifford, Public News Service - NH