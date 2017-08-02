Groups Oppose Pipeline to New Power Plant

Environmental groups say pipelines have the potential to leak toxic fumes and methane from the wells to the power plant. (John S. Quarterman/Flickr)

NEW YORK - Environmental groups are hoping their testimony at a public hearing in Middletown this evening will stop construction of a pipeline needed to fuel a gas-fired power plant.



Critics of the 650-megawatt plant say it will commit the state to a future of toxic emissions, methane leaks and fracked gas. According to Pramilla Malick, chair of Protect Orange County, the project requires constructing a network of gas infrastructure including more pipelines and compressor stations, all of which are prone to leaking toxic chemicals and methane, a potent greenhouse gas.



"This will increase New York state's greenhouse-gas emissions from the entire power sector by in excess of 10 percent," she said, "which is huge and completely inconsistent with the governor's clean-energy plan and climate-change goals."



The builders of the project have called the Valley Energy Center "environmentally responsible," with highly efficient technology and state-of-the-art emission controls. However, Malick pointed out that the problem with natural gas isn't just the plant itself. She said there's the potential for leaks every step of the way, from the gas well to the burners.



"At a very conservative leakage rate, the greenhouse-gas emissions of this plant would be 4.7 million tons of CO2 equivalent annually," she said. "That would be the largest source of pollution in New York state."



Malick claimed the plant would not be taking coal-fired plants offline, and said the state doesn't need the additional generating capacity.



The deadline for written comments on the water-quality permit for the pipeline is Friday. Malick said busloads of New Yorkers will travel to Albany on Aug. 10 to deliver a final plea directly to Gov. Andrew Cuomo.



"If this plant is built, we will be hooked on fracked gas for the next 40 years," she said, "and it will put lower Manhattan underwater."



More information is online at blog.protectorangecounty.org.

Andrea Sears, Public News Service - NY