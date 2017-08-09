Smarting from Trump's NH Remarks - Some are Taking Action

President Trump's "drug den" remarks are driving action by a new group, Granite Staters Reaching Out to Women (GROW). (Flckr)

CONCORD, N.H. – President Trump is on vacation at his golf club in New Jersey Tuesday, but his comments that surfaced last week labeling New Hampshire a "drug den" have not been forgotten.



Trump made the remarks back in January during a call with the president of Mexico according to leaked White House transcripts.



Terie Norelli founded the group, Granite Staters Reaching Out to Women, at the start of this month. Norelli says Trump's remarks still smart on several levels.



"Let's start out with the fact that it demeans people, and their families who are struggling with a very real problem - drug addiction," she says.



The Trump administration has not disputed the reported transcription of his remarks.



Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-NH) called his remarks "disgusting." Hassan sent a tweet declaring New Hampshire is no different from any other state battling widespread opioid abuse.



Norelli says her group is committed to electing more Democratic women to elective office and these comments may provide the spark that is needed.



In the same phone transcript, President Trump said he won the state of New Hampshire. Norelli says Granite Staters know that the woman running for the White House, Hillary Clinton, actually won the state.



"Women have finally had enough, with the misogyny, the negative attitudes, so what we want to do is take that energy and turn those women into elected officials where they can actually have more impact," she adds.



Norelli says New Hampshire is the only state with two women who have served both as the state's governor and as U.S. Senator. She says that's a good start, but more needs to be done to ensure women are elected to local, state and national office in New Hampshire.

Mike Clifford/Shaine Smith, Public News Service - NH