 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - August 15, 2017 


A variety of issues on our nationwide rundown; today marks a five year U.S. milestone for immigrant rights; updates from North Carolina and Nevada in response to the violence in Charlottesville; and we will tell you about a new project to help bees.

Daily Newscasts

Project Gives WA Farmers a Voice on Future of Their Land

One of the farmers involved in the Photovoice project, Anna Caruso of Caruso Farms, says she takes care of the land to produce food for people, but also for her children. (Anna Caruso)
One of the farmers involved in the Photovoice project, Anna Caruso of Caruso Farms, says she takes care of the land to produce food for people, but also for her children. (Anna Caruso)
August 15, 2017

SNOHOMISH, Wash. – A new project captures the issues facing agriculture in Snohomish County through the farmer's lens - literally.

Seven farmers took part in the Photovoice project hosted by the Snohomish Conservation District and the Nature Conservancy, snapping photos that expressed the importance of agriculture and their local concerns for the future of farming.

Heather Cole, community relations manager for the Nature Conservancy, says farmers highlighted urban growth, climate change and resiliency.

"These are big, complex, difficult issues," she says. "But what made this project unique was that we saw these issues through the eyes of the farmers."

Farmers, salmon and cities all play a role in the river valleys of the Puget Sound region, including Snohomish County. This project highlights farmers' approach to issues facing the valley.

The Snohomish Conservation District is putting together a long-term plan for agriculture in the region, focusing on resiliency.

One of the farmers, Anna Caruso of Caruso Farms in Snohomish, says she approached the project from the perspective of small farms. She says it's important for decision makers to listen to farmers like her.

"When you're making a plan for something that is supposed to be long-term, I think it's important to start with the people who are actually doing it, right?" she asks. "So, working the soil or in any capacity."

Libby Reed, owner and operator of Orange Star Farms in Monroe, says policymakers should take on the issue of climate change so that farmers can manage their land in environmentally sound ways.

"Maybe some changes in regulation or easing some permitting standards or fees will allow us as farmers to plan for the future success of our businesses but also make it easier for us to steward our land," Reed notes.

Bill Pierce, owner of Soaring Swallow Farms in Arlington, focused on the concerns of urban sprawl into farming land. He says farmers don't usually enter the political realm.

"We're not normally a very vocal group because we're really pretty busy people and trying to make things every day, but I think that the reality of what's going on out here is something that the officials need to know about," he explains.

Eric Tegethoff, Public News Service - WA

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2016