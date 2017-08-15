 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - August 15, 2017 


A variety of issues on our nationwide rundown; today marks a five year U.S. milestone for immigrant rights; updates from North Carolina and Nevada in response to the violence in Charlottesville; and we will tell you about a new project to help bees.

Daily Newscasts

On DACA's 5th Anniversary, Many Nevadans Fight for a Secure Future

The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program was created by presidential executive order and thus could be rescinded at any time. (Juanmonino/iStockophoto)
The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program was created by presidential executive order and thus could be rescinded at any time. (Juanmonino/iStockophoto)
August 15, 2017

CARSON CITY, Nev. – Today is the fifth anniversary of the implementation of DACA; a program that allows more than 12,000 Nevadans, brought to the U.S. as children, to live and work here.

President Obama created DACA via executive order in 2012 and President Trump reauthorized it in June, but he also directed federal ICE agents to crack down on the undocumented.

Nevada's Democratic Senator Catherine Cortez Masto calls the raids cruel and complains that they also have ensnared some so-called "dreamers."

"Dreamers are part of our community," she says. "They not only contribute to our economy. They enrich our everyday lives. They are loved ones, friends, neighbors. They are going to our schools. They're at our grocery stores. They're in our churches. We have seen many cases throughout the country of DACA recipients either being jailed, intimidated and deported by the Trump administration, and it is not right."

DACA's future is uncertain because nine state attorneys general are suing to stop it and the Justice Department under hard-liner Attorney General Jeff Sessions has not committed to defending the program.

Cortez Masto is a co-sponsor of the DREAM Act, which would codify the program into law.

Frank Sharry, executive director of America's Voice Education Fund, says he hopes Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will bring the DREAM Act up for a vote and then start work on bipartisan immigration reform.

"We'd love to see DACA stay in place until Congress acts on a permanent solution," he says. "There's no reason to upend 800-thousand people who are making such a terrific contribution to our country."

Masto estimates that the Nevada economy would lose $585 million a year if DACA recipients were to be deported.

Suzanne Potter, Public News Service - NV

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2016