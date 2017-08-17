Charlottesville Folks See Outpouring of Support at Nearly 1,000 Events Nationally

Organizers have held or are planning almost 1,000 Stand With Charlottesville events nationally, including one in front of the White House. (Ted Eytan/Wikipedia)

RICHMOND, Va. -- People around the country have held or are or planning nearly 1,000 Stand With Charlottesville events - and folks in town know it.



Nathan Moore is a steering committee member with "justice and mutual support" organization Together Cville. He said it's been "traumatic and disconcerting" to see quiet, familiar streets transformed into the site of a terrorist act. But, he said they've also been surprised by the level of support and solidarity.



"It is really strange to see your town become a hashtag,” Moore said. "Medical funds and legal-aid funds, a lot of support and donations - people around the country stand with Charlottesville, and that has been very heartening."



Moore said most political leaders have reacted with "normal human decency," although he is highly critical of President Trump.



The president's position has shifted some since last Saturday's events. Most recently, Trump said the left wing counter-protesters were as much to blame for the violence as the far right neo-Nazis and White Supremacists who organized the “Unite the Right” protest.



Moore said he wants people from other parts of the country to understand that the white supremacists didn't come to Charlottesville to defend a statue of General Robert E. Lee. He said they really came to intimidate and threaten, especially the people of color in the area.



Moore said he doesn't agree with all the counter-protesters' tactics - but they came to defend people. He said Trump ignored that.



"It's especially terrible, because he has connections here in Charlottesville, where his family and he own Trump Winery just a couple of miles outside of town,” Moore observed. "And here he is saying that both sides caused this and giving a wink and a nod to the fascists that actually killed someone on the streets of this town."



Many of the Stand with Charlottesville events are being organized in connection with anti-Trump Indivisible groups. More on what's happening locally can be found at their central website.

Dan Heyman, Public News Service - VA