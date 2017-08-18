 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - August 18, 2017 


In our rundown spotlight today: at least 13 are dead in Barcelona after a driver ran his van into pedestrians; a researcher examines ways to resolve racial inequality; and a new study finds Latinos will fuel a quarter of America's economic growth in 2020.

Daily Newscasts

Researcher Examines Ways to Resolve Racial Inequality

The co-author of "Getting Respect: Responding to Stigma and Discrimination in the United States, Brazil and Israel" says inequality is not only a historical issue, it's a reality today. (WikiImages/Pixabay)
The co-author of "Getting Respect: Responding to Stigma and Discrimination in the United States, Brazil and Israel" says inequality is not only a historical issue, it's a reality today. (WikiImages/Pixabay)
August 18, 2017

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – For many minorities, the recent events in Charlottesville, Virginia, and the response to them come as no surprise. Other Americans have interpreted the events as isolated and rare. A Midwest researcher is working to resolve the disconnect and provide tools to reduce inequality.

Jessica Welburn Paige is an assistant professor of sociology and African-American studies at the University of Iowa, co-author of "Getting Respect: Responding to Stigma and Discrimination in the United States, Brazil and Israel." She says white supremacist and Nazi rallies may not be representative of the majority, but there's much more to consider.

"It's easy at moments like this to focus on extremists, to focus on white nationalists, but there are a lot of people that continue in micro- and macro-level ways to do things that support and uphold and sustain racial inequality in the U.S.," she explains.

The Missouri Attorney General's office reports that in 2016, black drivers were 75 percent more likely to be stopped in the state.

Welburn Paige says it's important for whites to pay attention to hiring practices and applicant pools in the workplace, to watch for segregation efforts in schools, and to not tolerate micro-aggression such as racial comments from friends.

She also notes that there's a portion of the public that's unaware of the disparities and there are those who are actively invested in maintaining the status quo.

Welburn Paige adds that the people who are unaware of the predominance of racial inequality have the facts available at their fingertips.

"Google quickly 'black-white incarceration rates' and find the disparities or the differences in incarceration rates in your state within seconds," she says. "If you don't know, it's so easy to start becoming informed."

Welburn Paige has reams of study respondents' accounts of racial inequality in their daily lives. She says she has days in which she's not convinced that even friends and allies are truly committed to creating change.

Kevin Patrick Allen, Public News Service - MO

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2016